Pitching for Oct. 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 15-8) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 3 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-4) at Texas (Otto 6-10), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 4-6), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Miami (Alcantara 14-9), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 7-7) at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3), 3:20 p.m.