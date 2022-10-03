 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for Oct. 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

St. Louis (Quintana 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3:20 p.m.

