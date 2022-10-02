Pitching for Oct. 3

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 8:40 p.m.
- Teen shot outside Mount Pleasant hotel Wednesday afternoon, sparking Case High School lockdown
- Racine, Caledonia trick-or-treat times announced
- Union Grove man allegedly stole $16,000 worth of copper wire from We Energies, then sold it for $1,763
- Racine man allegedly knocked out a woman, then stole her car and crashed it
- UPDATE: Boyfriend and girlfriend both charged for selling crystal meth in Racine
- Two men charged with having 'ghost guns' and drugs in Racine
- Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking
- Kenosha Police identify victims, including Racine man, from Sept. 18 double homicide outside Las Margaritas
- Man already accused of two Chicago murders and shooting a Kenosha police K-9 last year faces more charges
- 54-year-old Sturtevant man allegedly hit bicyclist with his car in Racine County, struck a 'Keep Right' sign
- Elected Racine County official pays $34,500 to settle lawsuit filed by former anti-racism organizer
- A new We Rock The Spectrum gym will open Saturday in Mount Pleasant
- UPDATE: Charges filed against Chicago man accused of possessing drugs in hotel room he broke into
- Suspect from Racine arrested in Illinois in shooting of Case High student
- Fact check: Two Racine aldermen's statements on health department miss the mark
St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-13), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1), 9:10 p.m.
