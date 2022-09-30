 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for Oct. 1

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 2:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

People are also reading…

Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's games

Minnesota at Detroit, 11:10 a.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News