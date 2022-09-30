Pitching for Oct. 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 2:07 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's games
Minnesota at Detroit, 11:10 a.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.