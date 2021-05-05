Pitching for May 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-2), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 4-2) at Houston (Javier 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Colorado (González 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 2-4), 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 1:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-0), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 2-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-1), 6:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
