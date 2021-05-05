Pitching for May 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.