Pitching for May 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 2:37 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Thursday's games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 11:40 a.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.