Pitching for May 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 2:37 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Thursday's games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's games

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 11:40 a.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

