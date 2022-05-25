Pitching for May 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 8:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's games
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 11:35 a.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.