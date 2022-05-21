 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for May 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 12:37 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 12:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's games

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 10:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 12:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 3:05 p.m.

Monday's games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

