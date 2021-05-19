Pitching for May 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 11:35 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 2:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 6:37 p.m.
Friday's games
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 11:35 a.m.
Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 1:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 6:20 p.m.
Arizona (Frankoff 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 4-2), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.