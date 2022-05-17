Pitching for May 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 2:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Thursday's games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.