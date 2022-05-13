Pitching for May 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's games
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's games
Houston at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's games
San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 1:15 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 5:35 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's games
San Diego at Atlanta, 10:35 a.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 6:08 p.m.