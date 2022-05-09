 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for May 10

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 8:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

People are also reading…

Wednesday's games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Miami at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News