Pitching for May 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's games
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 8:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday's games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Miami at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.