Pitching for June 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 10:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 12:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 12:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 3:07 p.m.

Monday's games

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (TBD), 12:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 12:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

