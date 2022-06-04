Pitching for June 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 10:35 a.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 12:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 12:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 3:07 p.m.
Monday's games
Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
People are also reading…
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (TBD), 12:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 12:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.