Pitching for June 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 6:07 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.