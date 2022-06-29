 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for June 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 6:07 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Miami at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

