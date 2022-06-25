Pitching for June 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (Hill 3-4) at Cleveland (Civale 2-3), 12:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 12:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
People are also reading…
Monday's Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Miami (TBD), 11:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 12:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Washington (Tetreault 1-1) at Texas (Otto 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.