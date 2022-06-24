Pitching for June 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Houston (Javier 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1), 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-8), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 5:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 6:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 9:07 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 1:15 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 6:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 6:15 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 11:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.