Pitching for June 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.