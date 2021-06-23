 Skip to main content
Pitching for June 24
Pitching for June 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

