Pitching for June 21
Pitching for June 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's games

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

