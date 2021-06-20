Pitching for June 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's games
Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.