Pitching for June 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-1) at Toronto (Manoah 8-1), 2:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-8) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-2), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-8), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Hearn 4-4) at Detroit (García 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 6:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Wright 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 6:15 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.