AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 1-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 6:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 6:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 6:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 9:10 p.m.