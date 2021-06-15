Pitching for June 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s games
Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 2:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 6:20 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s games
Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 12:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 6:20 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 8:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.