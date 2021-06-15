 Skip to main content
Pitching for June 16
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s games

Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 2:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 6:20 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s games

Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 6:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 8:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

