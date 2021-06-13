 Skip to main content
Pitching for June 15
Pitching for June 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Corbin 3-5), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-2) at Colorado (González 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

