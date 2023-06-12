AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-2) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
People are also reading…
Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-2) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 9:10 p.m.