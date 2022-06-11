 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for June 12

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-3), 10:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 12:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-7), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Minnesota (Sands 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

People are also reading…

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Washington (Lee 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-3) at Atlanta (Wright 6-3), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-2), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at San Diego (Martinez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News