Pitching for June 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-3), 10:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 12:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-7), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Minnesota (Sands 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
People are also reading…
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Washington (Lee 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-3) at Atlanta (Wright 6-3), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-2), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at San Diego (Martinez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.