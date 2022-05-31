Pitching for June 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 2:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 12:15 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's games
San Francisco at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.