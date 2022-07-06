 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for July 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Hill 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Castano 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-7) at Arizona (Keuchel 2-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

