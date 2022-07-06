Pitching for July 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Hill 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Castano 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-5), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-7) at Arizona (Keuchel 2-6), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-2), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.