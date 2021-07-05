 Skip to main content
Pitching for July 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 8:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 8:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

