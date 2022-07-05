 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for July 6

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

People are also reading…

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News