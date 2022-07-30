Pitching for July 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Detroit (Hill 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 11:05 a.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 12:40 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3), 12:40 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-4), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Atlanta (Fried 10-3), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Washington (Espino 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 8-2) at Miami (López 7-5), 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-1) at Colorado (Márquez 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-6), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's games
Cincinnati at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.