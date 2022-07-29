 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for July 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 2:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 5:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 6:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 6:15 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's games

Detroit at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 6:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.

