Pitching for July 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Cleveland (Plesac 2-8) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-6), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-3), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 2:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 5:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 7-8) at Houston (Valdez 9-4), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 6:15 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 6:15 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-3), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's games
Detroit at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 6:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 6:15 p.m.
Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.