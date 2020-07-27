Pitching for July 29

Wednesday's Games
American League
Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 2:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 8:45 p.m.
