Pitching for July 29
Pitching for July 29

Wednesday's Games

American League

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 2:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 2:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 8:45 p.m.

