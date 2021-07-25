Pitching for July 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 2:40 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 8:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 8:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4), 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.