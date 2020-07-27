Pitching for July 28
Pitching for July 28

American League

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Agrazal 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (Hall 0-0), 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 8:45 p.m.

