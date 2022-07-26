Pitching for July 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 2:37 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 2:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
People are also reading…
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 2:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 6:10 p.m.