 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for July 24

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 12:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 7-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-5), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Seattle (Ray 8-6), 3:10 p.m.

People are also reading…

Monday's games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 11:05 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 12:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's games

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine alderman resigns

Racine alderman resigns

Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News