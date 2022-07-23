Pitching for July 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 12:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 7-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-5), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Seattle (Ray 8-6), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 11:05 a.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 12:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's games
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.