AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 6:15 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-7), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 6:15 p.m.
