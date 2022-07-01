Pitching for July 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-3) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 11:07 a.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Lyles 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 5:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 6:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 11:05 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Tetreault 2-1), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-1), 6:15 p.m.
Arizona (Keuchel 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 3-7), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:08 p.m.