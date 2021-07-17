Pitching for July 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 12:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 12:20 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's games
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's games
Miami (López 5-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 12:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's games
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.