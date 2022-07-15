Pitching for July 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 2:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), Game 1, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), Game 2, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.