 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for July 16

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 2:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

People are also reading…

Kansas City at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), Game 1, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), Game 2, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News