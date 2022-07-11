 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pitching for July 12

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

People are also reading…

Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News