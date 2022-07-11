Pitching for July 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 8:38 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.