 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching for August 27
0 comments

Pitching for August 27

  • 0

Thursday's Games

American League

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 5:37 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 5:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 6:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 5:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News