Pitching for August 27

Thursday's Games
American League
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 5:37 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 5:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 6:10 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 5:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
