Pitching for August 26
Pitching for August 26

Wednesday's Games

American League

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 5:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-2), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-1), 8:45 p.m.

 

