Pitching for Tuesday, Aug. 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore (Bundy 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (German 15-2), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-7) at Toronto (Pannone 2-5), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 6-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 8-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 10-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-4), 8:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Ross 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-2) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at Atlanta (Fried 13-4), 6:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-3) at Colorado (Gray 10-8), 7:40 p.m.
