Pitching for Tuesday's games

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 7:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 9:07 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Young 4-3), 8:40 p.m.

