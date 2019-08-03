American League
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-1) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-4), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Wisler 2-2) at Houston (Verlander 14-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Texas (Payano 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-6), 6:05 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Gray 6-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-7), 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-9), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-5), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 2-9), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-8), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-11), 3:10 p.m.
