American League

Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 2:37 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 12-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Cashner 10-5), 6:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 6:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-4), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 9:10 p.m.

