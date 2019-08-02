AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston (Sale 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (German 13-2), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 5-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-8) at Houston (Sanchez 3-14), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Texas (Sampson 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 8:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Gray 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 14-4) at Arizona (Young 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 8:07 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

