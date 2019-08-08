AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland (Fiers 10-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 10-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-6) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-11) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-5) at Boston (Price 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta (Teheran 6-7) at Miami (Smith 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 14-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-6), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-9) at San Diego (Quantrill 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 9:15 p.m.

