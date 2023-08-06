AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 5:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 8:38 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-4) at San Diego (Lugo 4-5), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2), 5:40 p.m.
People are also reading…
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-6), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 8:38 p.m.